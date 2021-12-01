The city of Medina is seeking residents to serve on the Medina Park Commission and Planning Commission. Each commission currently has two appointments available, with their terms expiring Dec. 31, 2021. These commissions are volunteer recommending bodies to the City Council.

The Park Commission meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Medina City Hall. The Planning Commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Medina City Hall.

Deadline for applications is Monday, Dec. 13. Interested applicants may pick up an application at City Hall or via the city’s website at medinamn.us/commission-vacancies/.

Applications can be returned by email to lisa.demars@medinamn.gov or through mail. Questions can be directed to Lisa DeMars at lisa.demars@medinamn.gov or 763-473-8852.

