Medina officer aids in a welcome home

Medina Officer Andrew Scharf represented the Medina Police Department Oct. 19 at the Owatonna Airport as Waseca Officer Arik Matson returned to Minnesota. Officer Matson was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 6, 2020, and has spent the past several months out of state in a rehabilitation center.

Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought offers the following statement: “The day we have hoped for is finally almost here. Arik will soon be home with his family, his law enforcement family and his friends. We have missed him tremendously and will continue to support him as he recovers from his injuries. We would like to acknowledge and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders, doctors and nurses who saved his life. We also would like to thank the numerous retired and current law enforcement officers who watched over him at various facilities and the essential workers who provided outstanding care to him during his healing journey. Lastly, thank you to the countless number of people throughout Minnesota and the United States who have sent their well wishes to Arik and to us. Your support will never be forgotten.”

