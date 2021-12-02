Medina looks for public input on conceptual park design

The Medina Park Commission is seeking public input on a conceptual park design for Lakeshore Park. The goal of this project is to revitalize Lakeshore Park to create a welcoming gathering place for all members of the community. Visit the Medina city website at medinamn.us/lakeshore-park-concept-plan/ and to provide feedback. The survey will remain open until Dec. 31.
Some of the features in the Lakeshore Park Concept Plan are: A half basketball court, added picnic table area, kayak rack storage, picnic chelter with overlook deck, swing set options and options to remove cedar trees and make a natural play area and open lawn space or leave cedar trees.
