Invited, the worldwide leader in private clubs and formerly known as ClubCorp, has announced the opening of the first fitness center to serve the members of Medina Golf & Country Club in Medina. This state-of-the-art fitness center, also known as the MBody Sports Club, will offer both strength and cardio training options, incorporating some of the best innovations and technologies to enhance member workouts.
“The Medina Country Club Fitness Center is a state-of-the-art facility that has been designed to enhance the Member’s experience,” said James Johnson, General Manager of Medina Golf & Country Club. “No matter what the goal or level of fitness, Every Medina member can find the guidance and support they need from our certified staff of fitness professionals. Our aim is to build relationships and enrich lives through engagements that enhance lifestyle and add years to the Member’s life while they enjoy everything about our beautiful Club. Move more, feel great, and optimize your life with us.”
The new 5,000-square-foot fitness center will include a mixture of training equipment, such as free weights, strength machines, indoor tire flip, ropes and more. It also will feature a new turf strip that will maximize the fitness area and rubber flooring to provide traction and noise control for the free weights section.
Technogym, a leader in exercise equipment, will feature prominently in the center’s offering, while Peloton bikes will provide members a chance to participate in a variety of spin classes. Medina also will utilize MyZone Fitness Tracking, wearable fitness trackers with an online platform that tracks a user’s health in real-time. Additionally, Wexer Virtual Classes will allow members to choose from thousands of high-quality, on-demand virtual workouts such as Zuma, yoga, Boxx, and Cyberobics.
The fitness center will feature a juice bar, offering healthy grab-and-go drinks and snacks. Members of Medina will be able to schedule a complimentary hour-long FitStart appointment with the club’s fitness professionals to craft an approach to accomplish their personal exercise goals safely and effectively.
