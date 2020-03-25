The Medina City Council, Tuesday, March 17, voted to extend Mayor Kathleen Martin’s declaration of local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic beyond the original three days.

The City Council did not meet at City Hall. City Councilors, staff and the general public connected to a telephone conference call.

Medina Public Safety Director Ed Belland said the declaration enables the city to get reimbursement from the federal government for costs. In the past, Medina has received federal funds for costs related to tornadoes and floods. The city is required to keep track of its disaster related expenses.

City Administrator Scott Johnson said city staffers are working from home. Medina Police and Public Works are practicing social distancing.

Belland said the goal is maintaining essential services to citizens while keeping everyone safe.

Police Sgt. Jason Nelson said Medina Police are watching staffing to keep the number of officers on duty at a minimum. Police are asking community members to contact them by phone.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments