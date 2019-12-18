Medina and Corcoran were ranked among the safest cities in Minnesota, according to findings of  the website Security Baron.

Big Lake had a safety score of 88.57, the highest safety score in the state. Corcoran emerged third on the list with a safety score of 87.76. Medina was found to have a score of 84.88.

Researchers from Security Baron analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to assign a safety score to each Minnesota city. Researchers used the scores to determine the top 50 safest cities are in the state.

The analysis found that Medina (with a population of 6,498) had a rate of 0.46 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. The city also had a citizen-to-officer ratio of 1.54 per 1,000 people and an average income of $138,125. Additionally, Medina had a rate of 10.46 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.

Corcoran  (population 5,735)  had a rate of 0.55 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens and a rate of 6.12 property crimes per 1,000 residents. The citizen to police officer ratio in Corcoran was 1.36.  Residents of Corcoran have a median income of $130,300.

Compiled by Susan Van Cleaf, susan.vancleaf@ecm-inc.com

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments