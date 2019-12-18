Medina and Corcoran were ranked among the safest cities in Minnesota, according to findings of the website Security Baron.
Big Lake had a safety score of 88.57, the highest safety score in the state. Corcoran emerged third on the list with a safety score of 87.76. Medina was found to have a score of 84.88.
Researchers from Security Baron analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to assign a safety score to each Minnesota city. Researchers used the scores to determine the top 50 safest cities are in the state.
The analysis found that Medina (with a population of 6,498) had a rate of 0.46 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. The city also had a citizen-to-officer ratio of 1.54 per 1,000 people and an average income of $138,125. Additionally, Medina had a rate of 10.46 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
Corcoran (population 5,735) had a rate of 0.55 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens and a rate of 6.12 property crimes per 1,000 residents. The citizen to police officer ratio in Corcoran was 1.36. Residents of Corcoran have a median income of $130,300.
Compiled by Susan Van Cleaf, susan.vancleaf@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.