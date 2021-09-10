Fireworks, music and food only scratch the surface of fun that can be had at Medina Celebration Day on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Hamel Legion Park, 3200 Mill Street. Events start at 4 p.m. and ending at 8:15 p.m. Entrance and entertainment is free.
At the park, starting at 4 p.m., there will be restaurants and food vendors such as Hamel Lions, Hometown Pizza, Medina Entertainment Center, Peg’s Countryside Cafe and Vesuvio’s as well as the Business Expo where Medina businesses and organizations will be providing a farmers market, giveaways and other fun activities until 7:30 p.m.
Other fun activities and prizes for the whole family will be provided from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Some include youth and toddler inflatables, kids barrel train rides, bingo with cash prizes, balloon artists, lawn games, face painting, pumpkin decorating, K-9 search and rescue, vehicle display and more.
While perusing all the activities and food, listen the music of Tricia and The Toonies from 5:15 to 6 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. with fun and interactive musical comedy with puppets. There will also be performances by School of Rock, a school group of student musicians from 6 to 6:54 p.m. and again from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.
The night will end at the fireworks show at 8 p.m.
