In Medina, four candidates competed for two seats on the City Council in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Winning candidates were former City Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh with 1,809 votes (31.87%) and Planning Commissioner Robin Reid with 1,458 votes (25.69%). Losing candidates were Planning Commissioner Peter Galzki with 1,424 votes (25.09%) and Stacia Whelan with 957 votes (16.86%). Winners will serve four-year terms.

 Incumbent Mayor Kathleen Martin won her second two-year term with 2,877 votes (97.79%). She was unopposed on the ballot.

The above results are from both of the city’s two precincts. Medina had 4,736 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.

