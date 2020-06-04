While the Father Hennepin Days festival has been canceled due to the pandemic, organizers are hoping residents can still enjoy a small part of it.

The Father Hennepin Medallion Hunt will kick off Monday, June 8. Clues can be picked up daily at Speedway, located at 100 Miller Rd. in Champlin. Speedway is the only place where clues will be available.

The first person to discover the medallion will win $500.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments