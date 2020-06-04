While the Father Hennepin Days festival has been canceled due to the pandemic, organizers are hoping residents can still enjoy a small part of it.
The Father Hennepin Medallion Hunt will kick off Monday, June 8. Clues can be picked up daily at Speedway, located at 100 Miller Rd. in Champlin. Speedway is the only place where clues will be available.
The first person to discover the medallion will win $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.