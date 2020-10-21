McKee running for Corcoran mayoral seat

Tom McKee

 Lindsay Nicole Photography

Candidate for Mayor, Tom McKee, wants to take a new approach to city government in Corcoran. An approach that puts residents first and actively works with the community. One that above all else is guided by honesty, transparency and respect. As Mayor, he will work to dramatically improve communication from the city, address actual community needs, and shape the city’s future with those most invested in the community – the residents of Corcoran.  

Having lived in the area since 2003, he, his wife Erin, and their two dogs Ella and Rory, all call Corcoran home today. McKee is a project manager and director of safety at Timco Construction, a medical construction firm in Plymouth.  

McKee is graduate of Providence Academy in Plymouth. He earned his undergraduate business degree from Wake Forest University, and a Law Degree (JD) from the University of Wisconsin Law School. At Wisconsin, McKee was the editor for On The Rise, a publication for the Legal Education Opportunities Program, a member of the Sports and Entertainment Law Society, and President of the Federalist Society.  

He has received multiple recommendations or endorsements from residents, community leaders and businesses.  Most recently, after meeting the Corcoran Business Community (CBC) on Oct. 14, he received overwhelming support from the group along with three Corcoran council candidates.

If elected, his priorities will be:

To improve communication and resident participation in city government by utilizing low cost and easily implementable technological improvements, as well as an approach that welcomes and actively seeks input from residents.

To value fiscal responsibility by having a common-sense approach to budget management. McKee will prioritize actual community needs over special interest projects. He will work to minimize the significant residential property tax burden.

To support Corcoran businesses by working with, not against, business owners in creating an environment where small businesses can succeed, grow and thrive. He will listen to and prioritize Corcoran businesses about the barriers to success they are currently facing and craft solutions that benefit the community as a whole.  

To partner with local law enforcement and public safety, providing the necessary resources to keep the community a safe and welcoming environment.  

To give residents a voice in determining the look and feel of our community, and work to preserve the rural character of Corcoran.

For more information, visitTomMcKeeforMayor.com

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments