QCTV and Youth First have partnered to livestream the 26th annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast fundraiser at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 17.

The annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast is where civic leaders from the cities of Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey come together for breakfast and a good cause.

The event is hosted by Youth First, a nonprofit that offers after-school and summer activities, tutoring and mentorship for middle school and high school students. All proceeds raised go back to Youth First.

The Mayors Prayer Breakfast program will include a live host in studio, appearances by local mayors, and fundraising through GiveMN.

The Mayors Prayer Breakfast is a part of QCTV’s Relief Sessions programming. For more information, visit qctv.org/reliefsessions. Visitors can also find updated local information on the COVID-19 pandemic at qctv.org/covid-19.

To learn more about Youth First, visit youthfirst.net.

