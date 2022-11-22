Since 2011, Maynards Restaurant in Rogers has been setting aside one day a year to raise funds for CROSS Services by donating 100% of their sales for that day. Over the past 11 years, they have raised more than $140,000 for CROSS through these events.

This year, to kick off the holiday season, people can get their picture taken with Santa. Diners are also invited to donate to the CROSS Services Holiday Toy Shop by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for kids aged 0-10 and/or gift cards for kids 11 and up.

