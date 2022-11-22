Since 2011, Maynards Restaurant in Rogers has been setting aside one day a year to raise funds for CROSS Services by donating 100% of their sales for that day. Over the past 11 years, they have raised more than $140,000 for CROSS through these events.
This year, to kick off the holiday season, people can get their picture taken with Santa. Diners are also invited to donate to the CROSS Services Holiday Toy Shop by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for kids aged 0-10 and/or gift cards for kids 11 and up.
CROSS Services CEO/Executive Director Elizabeth Brown said, “Maynards has provided such an easy way for the community to help CROSS Services. We are deeply grateful for their long-term commitment and amazing generosity. We’re looking forward to seeing each and everyone of you on Monday, Nov. 28. Remember to bring a new toy and a big appetite.”
“Our CROSS Services Fundraiser is one of our favorite days of the year to give back to the people of Rogers,” said Rachel Pechia, General Manager of the Rogers Maynards. She adds, “Maynards loves the opportunity to show the community that supports us every day how much we appreciate them.”
CROSS Services and Maynards invites the area residents to take this opportunity Nov. 28 to treat themselves to a lunch or dinner out—or in: takeout counts, too.
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 5,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-five year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
