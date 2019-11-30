Diners at Maynard’s restaurant in Rogers are invited to give to CROSS Services while enjoying a meal Monday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to closing. This year again, 100% of the proceeds that day will be donated to CROSS.
Gift card prizes will be awarded to those who participate and win at bingo between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and Santa photos will be available from 4 to 7 p.m.
Maynard’s is at 21415 136th Ave. N., in Rogers, and is open from 11 a.m. to midnight. Reservations are encouraged and be done by calling 763-428-0700.
“Your support helps local families,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Johnson. “In addition to food, we help with clothing needs, Meals on Wheels, household items, housing assistance, and children’s birthday and holiday gifts. This event is a great way to make a contribution to your neighbors.”
Maynards Restaurant is located at 21415 136th Ave. N. in Rogers.
CROSS has been serving individuals and families in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, and Rogers for over 41 years. For more information, see CROSS’s Facebook pages, contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.