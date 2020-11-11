Reading and math tutors are in higher demand this school year due to challenges related to distance learning. Serve Minnesota announced that three Minnesota Reading Corps and two Minnesota Math Corps tutors are still being sought for Rogers area schools.

Both full-time and part-time tutor positions are available.

Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to apply by Dec. 18 at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.

