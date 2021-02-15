CROSS Services has announced matching grants for its Peace of Mind housing assistance program.
First Class Mortgage in Maple Grove will match $1 for $1 up to $15,000 from now until Feb. 15 for donations to the CROSS fund, continuing its ongoing efforts to help families experiencing housing and financial instability.
Grove Health Dental in Maple Grove is also offering a $5,000 matching grant to support the housing fund doubling the first $20,000 in donations to CROSS now through Feb. 15.
“One out of five families in our community struggle to pay all of their bills each month. This results in families under constant stress having to decide which bills can be paid and which have to wait until the following months,” said Elizabeth Brown, Executive Director of CROSS. “At the point where families can no longer juggle these basic monthly bills, that’s when they come to CROSS for help. This fund definitely helps people find peace of mind, stabilize their current situation while having an opportunity to work with a CROSS staff to make a plan for their future.”
Casey Van Winkle from First Class Mortgage said, “Through CROSS you can help give families the tools they need to stay in their homes. Peace of Mind is near and dear to our heart. Please help meet the match.”
Donations are being accepted at CROSSservices.org or by check at 12915 Weinand Circle, P.O. Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael.
