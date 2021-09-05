Masons tee it up

For a third year, the Freemasons of Sherburne Lodge #95, based in Osseo, hosted its Annual “Tee it Up” Golf Tournament at Pheasant Acres Golf Course in order to raise money for Jack’s Baskets. Jack’s Baskets is an organization which helps families who have children with Downs Syndrome. This is just one of the many charitable organizations that the Masons raise money for to help.

