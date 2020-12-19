Masons donate coats in Osseo

The Masons of Sherburne Lodge #95, based in Osseo were happy to take part in the Osseo Police Departments efforts of gathering Coats for Charity and the Salvation Army. Their Friendly competition with other departments driving a little more effort in making sure those in need can stay warm during these cold Minnesota Nights. Pictured here are Worshipful Master Phil Johnson and Terrance Schaffer delivering over 85+ Coats and other winter gear to Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson.

