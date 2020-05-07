On April 25, the MN Mask Initiative took place in Maple Grove. Governor Tim Walz asked residents to drop off homemade masks at locations around the state. Five of those locations were at the Maple Grove fire stations.
Thousands of masks were donated across the metro area and are being distributed to local groups or facilities that need them. A total of 5,000 masks were donated to the city of Maple Grove during the drive event.
Danica Reitzner, with the MN Mask Initiative group, said the group is made up of area sewers, do-gooders, furloughed and working folks, and anyone with time and the willingness to do some good during this time.
She changed directions when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and there was a shortage of masks.
“I converted my dog bandanna business into making masks when the majority of my summer events were canceled and I started seeing all these posts requesting homemade face coverings and ear savers,” she said. “I started commenting that I could provide some and I would get notification after notification that other folks had commented on the same posts”
Reitzner added that person after person was offering to help. “On top of that the coordination of contacting individuals and answering messages was overwhelming,” she said. She added that trying to contact people and organizations individually wasn’t doable alone since some people would make requests for 1,000 masks.
That is when she decided to get everyone that wanted to help together. “I thought it would be pretty cool to get all of those really great people together and do some good as a team,” she said.
According to Reitzner, the group has some people who are not sewers who help make calls, cut fabric and elastic, and act as coordinators for supplies. Others are sewing “their butts off,” she said. “There’s one lady on the team that drops off probably 120 masks every few days. She’s my idol. We have local seamstresses, daycare providers, retired engineers, high school students – really a whole mix of folks.”
The Northwest Nighthawks and their coach are also helping out with their own sewing team. The Nighthawks are a team of homeschooled cross-country and track athletes from St. Michael, Albertville, Rockford and the surrounding area.
The group is not only making masks, but making ear savers and other needed items.
“We have been really fortunate to have the city of Maple Grove as our partners in this distribution,” Reitzner said. She added that the department laundered all 5,000 masks on their own, which was a huge job.
She said the group is also working with Maple Grove to coordinate some events in the near future to make face coverings and hand sanitizer. She also wanted to mention that SR Harris in Brooklyn Park for keeping the group well stocked with fabric and other materials needed to make the masks.
The group is looking for donations of spray bottles, hand sanitizer, buttons, yarn, fabric and elastic.
Those interested in learning more, can find the group on Facebook at MN Mask Initiative.
To donate or contact Reitzner, email her at danica@loonandbeau.com.
