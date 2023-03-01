March meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove will be highlighted with a variety of interesting speakers.
On March 7, Russ Henry, president of Minnehaha Falls Landscape, will discuss home landscape options that can restore health for people, pollinators, wildlife, and waterways, all while doing our parts for a healthier climate.
On March 14, Clyde Doepner, curator/historian with the Minnesota Twins, will present interesting facts and collectibles being stored at Target Field. This meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Angeno’s Pizza, 13588 80th Circle in Maple Grove.
On March 21, Allison Likens, civil/criminal Justice Intervention program coordinator II, and Amanda Keuseman, Maple Grove civil/Criminal Justice Intervention advocate II, for Cornerstone Services, will speak about Cornerstone Services for individuals and families in crisis situations.
The club meets on Tuesdays, usually at the Maple Grove Government Center, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 612-234-1082.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
