March meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove will be highlighted with a variety of interesting speakers.

On March 7, Russ Henry, president of Minnehaha Falls Landscape, will discuss home landscape options that can restore health for people, pollinators, wildlife, and waterways, all while doing our parts for a healthier climate.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments