Today is the final day to drop off donations of masks and other protective medical equipment at several Hennepin County sites.
The reason donations are only accepted until March 27 at 5 p.m, is due to Governor Tim Walz’s Stay at Home order.
Due to overwhelming community support, a fourth collection site has been added.
Jon Collins, Public Information Officer with Hennepin County, said, “The response has been great. During the first four days of operation (Sunday-Wednesday) we had 627 vehicles drop off items. We have also had some very generous donations from Wayzata schools, the University of St. Thomas, and Starkey Hearing. The need for items is there and people want to help do their part to protect our front-line staff who are protecting our community.”
A variety of proactive equipment is still being accepted. The items needed most are:
• Protective face wear – N95 or N100 respirators, PAPRs and surgical masks
• Nitrile gloves
• Tyvek Coveralls
• Tyvek Foot covers
• Eye protection (wrap-arounds or chemical splash)
At this time, the county is asking for residents and businesses to refrain from donating items that are in open boxes as well as homemade masks. People can learn more about the items being collecting online: hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19#Donations
People can drop off donations until 5 p.m. March 27 at:
• Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, 3000 North Second St. in Minneapolis
• Adult Correctional Facility, 1145 Shenandoah Lane, Plymouth
• Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave., Edina
• Three Rivers Park at Elm Creek Chalet, 12400 James Deane Parkway in Maple Grove
• Cabela’s, 20200 Rogers Drive in Rogers
Collins wanted to express a big thank you to all who have donated. “We have had a huge outpouring of donations and we are extremely grateful,” he said. “Residents and businesses that want to donate can still do so until 5 pm on Friday.”
