Maple Grove's Janigo appointed MN Legion Legislative Chair

(Submitted photo)

Kristy Janigo, member of the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion and newly-appointed American Legion Department of Minnesota Legislative Chairperson, testifies in front of the state senate committee hearing on behalf of Minnesota veterans on Jan. 19.

Kristy Janigo, a member of Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 and Army veteran, was appointed American Legion Department of Minnesota Legislative Chairperson. Janigo began the statewide volunteer position with testimony on behalf of more than 50,000 Minnesota Legionnaires and 303,000 Minnesota veterans at a state senate hearing Jan. 19.

The Minnesota State and Local Government and Veterans Committee convened the field hearing at the Minneapolis Veterans Home. Chair Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL) invited veterans and veterans organizations to provide testimony on the status of veterans issues in Minnesota.

