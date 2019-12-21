Two young musicians from Maple Grove, Cydney Chamberlain and Madeline Sheard, are preparing for the greatest honors of their young careers. Poised to represent their colleges, their families, and their hometowns, these young women have worked hard for these incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will take place in December at Carnegie Hall for Sheard and January at the Vatican for Chamberlain.
Madeline Sheard
Madeline Sheard, a 2018 graduate of Maple Grove Senior High, is a sophomore studying Cello Performance at University of Southern California with one of today’s most sought-after teachers, Ralph Kirshbaum. Recently, she auditioned to play with the New York String Orchestra at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 24 and Dec. 28, and was chosen as one of eight cellists. Directed by conductor and violinist, Jamie Laredo, the New York String Orchestra is in its 51st year and boasts a long list of well-known alumni.
Rehearsals took place at the Mannes School of Music, where over the course of 10 days, they rehearsed and put together two entirely different programs to be performed to sold-out audiences at Carnegie Hall. In addition, they prepare chamber works and learn from professional chamber musicians through coaching sessions and workshops. The orchestra is open to students up to age 23 and is a musical immersion experience designed for pre-professional musicians as they work and perform with their most talented peers from across the country.
Before moving to Los Angeles to attend USC, Sheard won first prize in numerous competitions, including the La Crosse Symphony Rising Stars Competition (2018), the Schubert Club Scholarship Competition (2017 and 2015), the Thursday Musical Young Artist Scholarship Competition (2018 and 2014), and the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Concerto Competition (2017) where she was principal cellist, including two international tours. She has appeared on Minnesota Originals, a segment produced by Twin Cities Public Television, and on Minnesota Public Radio as a Minnesota Varsity Showcase Artist and Audience Favorite.
Sheard has performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., with the La Crosse Symphony, with the Willmar Symphonic Orchestra alongside Pitnarry Shin of the Minnesota Orchestra, and on a Southwest Airlines flight at 35,000 feet. Just for fun, her cello’s travel adventures are captured @cellointhesky on Instagram.
She studied with Mina Fisher of the Minnesota Orchestra and participated in the Crimson Orchestra at MGSH with Matt Caron, orchestra director. When asked about her upcoming time in New York City, Sheard said, “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to connect and perform with such talented musicians from other music schools across the country. And I can’t wait to work with Mr. Laredo!”
Cydney Chamberlain
Cydney Chamberlain is a 2015 graduate of Wayzata High School and is soon graduating from South Dakota State University with a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics and a Music minor. As a member of Maple Grove St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, she is unbelievably honored to be singing a solo at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 9, along with the South Dakota State University Concert Choir.
They will be on tour in Italy from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10 under the direction of Dr. Laura Diddle. During their tour, they will perform in Florence, Venice, and Assisi, in several of Italy’s historic churches with acoustics just as beautiful as the architecture.
During her time at SDSU, Chamberlain has been afforded many opportunities, including group concert performances, solo performances, and vocal competitions. Performing at SDSU’s Christmas Madrigal, an elaborate and spectacular production which takes place every two years, has been one of Chamberlain’s favorite performance opportunities. She’s left her mark on the SDSU music department and has in turn, gained experience, lifelong friendships, and valuable growth through Dr. Diddle’s mentoring and influence. In spite of her rigorous coursework for Nutrition and Dietetics, Chamberlain has presented recitals and taken private voice lessons from Dr. Emily Toronto.
During Chamberlain’s middle school and high school years, she participated in one of the twin cities most unique programs for young singers, Project Opera. During her seven years in the program, she worked with other young singers who loved opera as much as she did and worked with Minnesota’s finest singers as well as guest artists, including beloved director, Dale Kruse. A highlight for Chamberlain was performing in main stage operas at the Minnesota Opera. She also took private voice lessons from Siri Caltvedt and sang with the Wayzata High School Concert Choir, directed by Rebecca Wyffels.
Chamberlain was honored to win first prize in the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Competition all four years of high school. She placed in MN NATS, sang in rock bands, and performed the National Anthem at various large venues. In each of her competitions, she challenged herself to sing in a different language, working her way through Italian, German, French, Spanish, Latin, Czech, and of course, English.
Following the concert tour in Italy and the performance at the Vatican, Chamberlain will fly to Orlando, Florida, where she has been given the coveted opportunity to participate in the Disney College Program from January to May. This comes at the most opportune time for Chamberlain. She is excited to see what adventures await her at one of the happiest places on earth. When asked about her upcoming Italy tour, Chamberlain said, “This is the culmination of my time at South Dakota State University. My choir friends are friends for life and Dr. Diddle and Dr. Toronto have helped me grow exponentially as an artist!”
If traveling to New York City over Christmas, Italy in early January, or Disney World next semester, look out for this hometown talent performing on the world stage.
