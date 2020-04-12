The Maple Grove Yard Waste Site will open for the 2020 season Monday, April 13. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site is closed on major holidays.
Residents of Maple Grove can bring the following to the site at no cost: grass, leaves, plant material, brush material, straw, woodchips, dirt/sand/sod/gravel in small quantities, plant materials, logs and tree waste up to 9” in diameter and rock under 2.”
Bring a valid ID. Note that all material must be de-bagged at the site and the bags/containers taken back with you, including plastic and biodegradable bags. Due to the quarantine on ash and deciduous wood products, no mulch material will be available.
The site address is 10300 Maple Grove Parkway. It is accessible via I-94, County Road 81 and westbound Hwy. 610.
Visit mgyardwaste.com for more information.
