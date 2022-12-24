The Maple Grove Writing Group meets the first and third Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

The group is for people who like to write a variety of things and share them with the group. Members are all at different levels of writing and all of them write because they enjoy it.

