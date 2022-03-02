Maple Grove junior Max Johnson fights for a chance at a takedown in the 138-pound semifinal against STMA's Eli Davis Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Johnson won 6-4 and later took the section title in the bracket with a 1-0 win over Wayzata's Charles Petit.
Maple Grove eighth-grader Connor Peterson battles Rogers' Navarro Kornwolf in the 120-pound semifinals Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Peterson pinned Kornwolf in 3 minutes, 8 seconds and ended up second overall in the bracket to make state.
Maple Grove senior Luis Haro goes to grapple Hopkins' Logan Ross in the heavyweight quarterfinal Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Haro pinned Ross in 3 minutes, 34 seconds and just missed state in the bracket, taking third overall.
Maple Grove junior Max Johnson fights for a chance at a takedown in the 138-pound semifinal against STMA's Eli Davis Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Johnson won 6-4 and later took the section title in the bracket with a 1-0 win over Wayzata's Charles Petit.
Maple Grove eighth-grader Connor Peterson battles Rogers' Navarro Kornwolf in the 120-pound semifinals Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Peterson pinned Kornwolf in 3 minutes, 8 seconds and ended up second overall in the bracket to make state.
Maple Grove senior Luis Haro goes to grapple Hopkins' Logan Ross in the heavyweight quarterfinal Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Haro pinned Ross in 3 minutes, 34 seconds and just missed state in the bracket, taking third overall.
The Maple Grove wrestling team competed in the Section 5AAA wrestling tournament this past weekend at Rogers High School and had a total team effort, achieving section place winners in 12 of 14 weight classes.
This included two state qualifiers, Connor Peterson (120-pounds) placed second and Max Johnson (138-pounds) was the champion. Johnson will enter the state tournament as the sixth seed in his weight class. “
Each wrestler did a great job of maintaining a great attitude and giving their absolute best effort each match,” coach Troy Seubert said. “Congrats to all of our participating wrestlers.”
Crimson place winners were:
Sixth - Chuck Langama (182-pounds)
Fifth - Evan Kilgard (106), Noah Fox (145), Julian Stevens (170), Andrew Toms (182), Ayden Gunville (220)
Fourth - Rufus Bartee (126), Ben Schultz (152)
Third- Ethan Hong (113), Luis Haro (Heavyweight)
Second- Connor Peterson (120)
First- Max Johnson (138)
Coming up
The state wrestling tournament will take place at the Xcel Energy Center from March 3-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.