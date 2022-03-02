The Maple Grove wrestling team competed in the Section 5AAA wrestling tournament this past weekend at Rogers High School and had a total team effort, achieving section place winners in 12 of 14 weight classes.

This included two state qualifiers, Connor Peterson (120-pounds) placed second and Max Johnson (138-pounds) was the champion. Johnson will enter the state tournament as the sixth seed in his weight class. “

Each wrestler did a great job of maintaining a great attitude and giving their absolute best effort each match,” coach Troy Seubert said. “Congrats to all of our participating wrestlers.”

Crimson place winners were:

Sixth - Chuck Langama (182-pounds)

Fifth - Evan Kilgard (106), Noah Fox (145), Julian Stevens (170), Andrew Toms (182), Ayden Gunville (220)

Fourth - Rufus Bartee (126), Ben Schultz (152)

Third- Ethan Hong (113), Luis Haro (Heavyweight)

Second- Connor Peterson (120)

First- Max Johnson (138)

Coming up

The state wrestling tournament will take place at the Xcel Energy Center from March 3-5.

