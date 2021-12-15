Maple Grove wrestling kicks off 2021-22 season

The Maple Grove High School wrestling season kicked off Friday, Dec. 3, with duals against Coon Rapids and Zimmerman. In the first match of the evening vs Coon Rapids, Maple Grove was defeated by a score of 56 to 24.
The Crimson picked up pins from seventh-grader Ethan Hong in the 113-pound weight division, his first career varsity win, eighth-grader Connor Peterson at 120, junior Max Johnson at 145, and senior Luis Haro at heavyweight.
The Crimson capped off the evening with a tightly fought 43-36 victory against Zimmerman. Maple Grove had a one-point lead in the dual heading into the heavyweight match, where Haro secured a pin and the win for the Crimson.
Other wrestlers contributing to the victory were freshman Evan Kilgard (106), Hong, sophomore Cole Cyrzan (120), Peterson, freshman Noah Fox (145), Johnson, and freshman Grant Sandell (160).
“I thought we wrestled as well as we could have hoped for at this stage of the season,” coach Troy Seubert said. “Our varsity and [junior varsity] teams were really impressive against Coon Rapids and Zimmerman was a true team effort. Our guys have been working hard so to come out of there with a team victory was early season validation that their efforts are paying off.”
DROEGEMUELLER TOURNEY
On Dec. 4, the Crimson traveled to Osseo High School for the annual Ken Droegemueller Memorial Tournament. Peterson and Haro earned top podium spots for the Crimson at 120 and heavyweight, respectively, with each earning three wins on the day and a first-place finish. Johnson earned a hard-fought second place in the finals at 145 pounds. Hong (113) secured fifth place.
On the JV side, champs included Evan Kilgard, Ayden Gunville, and Chase Thein. “I was really happy with the way we wrestled Saturday,” Seubert said. “We found ways to win the close matches and wrestled better as the day went on. I thought Max wrestled well and it was a great way for Connor and Luis to begin their seasons. Ethan Hong was also impressive; pinning an opponent in his third match that had beaten him in the first match. Overall a great day for the Crimson.”
PARK CENTER
Maple Grove notched another team victory Dec. 9 against district foe Park Center by a score of 38 to 37. The Park Center dual is becoming quite a district rivalry, as last year’s match ended in a 38 to 38 tie.
The Crimson got off to an early lead in the lighter weights, but the Pirates fought back in the heavier weights to make for a loud, exciting dual. Maple Grove is used to close duals, as this was their second straight nail-biter that they were able to come away with a victory this year.
MAPLE GROVE INVITATIONAL
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Crimson hosted the annual Maple Grove Invitational tournament, where 13 teams braved the snowy conditions to attend.
The overall team champion for the tournament was first-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville with 286.5 points, followed closely by Big Lake (265.5).
The Crimson finished fourth overall (92.5 points), despite filling only six of the 14 weights in the varsity division. Maple Grove sent three wrestlers into the finals, where Luis Haro was crowned heavyweight champion, and Connor Peterson (120) and Max Johnson (145) finished second. After early wins, Ben Schultz (152) injury-defaulted and finished fourth, and Thomas Schlangen placed fifth.
The majority of the team competed in the junior varsity division, as the Crimson have a lot of newer wrestlers looking to gain competition experience.
“Every wrestler on the team is improving and contributing to the team in a variety of ways,” Seubert said. “I’m excited to see this team continue to work towards reaching their full potential.”
COMING UP
The next action for the Crimson will be this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, at the Redwood River Riot in Redwood Falls. Competition will be stiff at the Riot, as 35 teams are expected to compete.
