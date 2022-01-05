Maple Grove’s wrestling team placed seventh of 15 teams at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals Dec. 30. The Crimson had wins over Eau Claire Memorial by a score of 42-24, Whitehall, Wisconsin (45-21), and Superior, Wisconsin (54-14), with losses to Cambridge-Isanti (51-28), and Kenyon-Wanamingo (38-22).
Four Crimson wrestlers won all five of their matches: eighth-grader Connor Peterson at 120-pounds, junior Max Johnson (145), freshman Ben Schultz (152), senior and Luis Haro (heavyweight), who narrowly defeated a top-ranked Superior wrestler.
Also posting winning records for the day were freshman Thomas Schlangen (138) and seventh-grader Ethan Hong (113), while freshman Grant Sandell (160) finished 2-2. Junior Rufus Bartee (132), Julian Stevens (182), and senior Andrew Toms (195) picked up their first varsity wins of the season, each earning two wins.
On the junior varsity side, the Crimson didn’t have any champions, but still wrestled well. Many of the junior varsity wrestlers are new to the sport and a number of them picked up their first wins of the season.
“The JV guys are definitely starting to figure it out,” coach Troy Seubert said. “There continues to be a lot of athletic talent in this group and their progress has been a lot of fun to follow as they gain additional experience. I’m looking forward to seeing what these guys can do as we approach 9th-grade sections and JV Conference Tournaments during the second half of the season.”
Maple Grove improved its record to 5-3 on the season.
COMING UP
The next action for the Crimson will be Jan. 6, where they will wrestle Centennial and Champlin Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.