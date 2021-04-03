The Maple Grove Women of Today invite high school seniors residing in the Osseo Area School District to apply for its annual Scholarship Program. The application and criteria are posted online at the three high school websites. The deadline for applying is May 1.

Women of Today is a dynamic and diverse women’s organization promoting community services, personal enrichment and leadership development skills. The group meets monthly to discuss upcoming projects and social events.

Visit the group’s website for more information at maplegrovewt.com.

