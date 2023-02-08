Maple Grove Women of Today member receives Key Award

The Maple Grove Women of Today is proud of its own Sue Jammes for winning the Key Women Award.
The Key Women Award, started in 1975, is the highest honor a Minnesota Women of Today member can receive. Designed as a chapter nomination of a member who has shown exceptional involvement and growth, the award recognizes those within the organization for dedicated service.
The award is presented to any member who has served as chapter/district/state officer or a chapter/district/state program manager for at least two years, is a member in good standing for at least four years, and is nominated and accepted after thorough review by five Key Women.
Jammes is so very passionate about serving her community, her chapter, but also Minnesota Women of Today as an organization.
She was a charter member of the Maple Grove Women of Today chapter, which began 22 years ago. She “gets” it on every level. One of the many attributes that she has is she truly cares about her neighbors, her friends and family, and her volunteer endeavors.
Jammes is very active in Maple Grove. She hosts many things in her neighborhood and is part of People Meeting People which is a community group for seniors. In the last year, she single-handedly signed six of her friends from this group to be members of Maple Grove Women of Today.
She is always so levelheaded, and calm, yet a force to be reckoned with. She has the utmost respect of chapter members. People seek her out for her reassuring advice, her assistance with Maple Grove Women of Today and Minnesota Women of Today questions, or just because she has a way of making your feel cared about.
