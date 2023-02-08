Maple Grove Women of Today member receives Key Award

Sue Jammes with the Maple Grove Women of Today has been honored with Key Women Award.

The Maple Grove Women of Today is proud of its own Sue Jammes for winning the Key Women Award.

The Key Women Award, started in 1975, is the highest honor a Minnesota Women of Today member can receive. Designed as a chapter nomination of a member who has shown exceptional involvement and growth, the award recognizes those within the organization for dedicated service.

