The Maple Grove Women of Today have been working closely with the Osseo School District 279 to determine the needs of the high school students in the area for the last couple of months.

Some of their donations have included hygiene kits, gas cards, and a car full of snacks, juice packs, soups, cereal, pasta meals, etc.

In addition to those items, the group donated 35 prom dresses, 10 pair of heels and jewelry for the “Say Yes to the Dress” event at Park Center High School.

The Women of Today are also assisting with gift cards for the Maple Grove Year End Party.

Ellen Anderson and Laura Gallup coordinated these events for the Maple Grove chapter.

