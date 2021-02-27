Maple Grove Women of Today continue volunteer work during pandemic

The Maple Grove Women of Today continued to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic several ways. Shown, are just some of the volunteering the group did.

 Alicia Miller

Yes - it is possible to support the community in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and still stay safe in this environment; sometimes doing projects outside.

The following are all the ways that the Maple Grove Women of Today continued to support the city and local organizations in the past few months:

• Valentine’s Day recognition/thanks gift bags to local Nurses

• CROSS Peace of Mind Housing fund raiser – donated $100

• Christmas gift donations for Osseo School District for a local family

• Christmas gift robes for Seniors

• Operation Christmas Child – local church donation of shoe box toys

• Home for Good – United Way campaign – donation of blankets

• CROSS School Supply Drive donation

• Women Source gift donation of diapers and cleaning supplies

• Police recognition/thank you bags

• Haven for Hero’s - blanket donation for veterans – also blankets donated to the VA Hospital

• Girl’s Night Out at The Woods – 10% of days’ sales went to CROSS

• Halloween Party at Weaver Lake - support for the City of Maple Grove project

• Halloween Trunk and Treat at Maple Grove Community Center

• Gift bags to “Thank you” for staff at North Memorial Rehabilitation

