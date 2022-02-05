“We are very proud of the fact that we have awarded scholarships for the past 20 years to local students. It is an important part of our community work,” said Carla Hanson, President of Maple Grove Women of Today.
Sue Jammes, Scholarship Program Chair added, “The success of our fundraising projects last year are allowing us once again to offer our scholarship program. Fundraising projects last year included bingo at the Osseo/Maple Grove American Legion, a craft show, bagging groceries at Cub Foods, butterbraid sales, and more.”
This year’s winner will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
Applicants must be a US citizen residing in the Osseo/Maple Grove District 279 boundary, scheduled to receive their high-school diploma in the current school year, and accepted to an accredited post-secondary school, or university.
The application form with complete details is available on the high school websites and on the Maple Grove Women of Today website at maplegrovewt.com.
Scholarship applications are currently being accepted with a deadline of May 1. The scholarship will be awarded in June.
The Maple Grove Women of Today mission is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in the communities around them. This organization is a place where women are actively encouraged to become involved and hold positions of leadership. The organization provides opportunities for all members:
• To contribute to their communities by raising funds for worthy causes and by providing services or education to benefit community members.
• To develop and to foster skills and talents related to becoming successful individuals, interacting well with other people, and becoming capable leaders.
• To develop friendships and to find personal support within the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.