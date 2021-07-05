Maple Grove Women of Today award scholarship

Pictured are Linda Wright, Sue Jammes, Sierra Rosby, Ellen Anderson and Diana Matranga.

The Maple Grove Women of Today have selected Sierra Rosby as its scholarship recipient this year. Rosby completed all requirements for the scholarship program including a 500-word essay on her community volunteer activities.

Rosby is a graduate of Maple Grove Senior High. She has been accepted and will be attending North Dakota State University in the fall. She will be attending the nursing program at NDSU.

The Scholarship Committee presented Rosby at a recently monthly meeting to chapter members as well as meeting Rosby and her mother at her home with a cake and check for $1,000. 

