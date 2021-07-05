Maple Grove Women of Today award scholarship

The Maple Grove Women of Today have selected Sierra Rosby as its scholarship recipient this year. Rosby completed all requirements for the scholarship program including a 500-word essay on her community volunteer activities.
Rosby is a graduate of Maple Grove Senior High. She has been accepted and will be attending North Dakota State University in the fall. She will be attending the nursing program at NDSU.
The Scholarship Committee presented Rosby at a recently monthly meeting to chapter members as well as meeting Rosby and her mother at her home with a cake and check for $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.