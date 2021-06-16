The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jacqueline Fields-Miller, of Maple Grove, with five felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.
The complaint states that Fields-Miller knowingly filed false income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2019, by overstating her withholding amounts compared to the amounts provided on her W-2s. The complaint alleges that through these fraudulent filings, Fields-Miller received more than $15,800 in income tax refunds she was not entitled to receive. The complaint states that Ms. Fields-Miller told department investigators that human error was to blame for the false withholding information appearing on tax returns for multiple years.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.
