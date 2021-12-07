Maple Grove City Councilor Karen Jaeger, Maple Grove Mark Steffenson, Maple Grove Ambassador Taylor McGowan, and Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson attend the grand opening of Shake Shack in Maple Grove. (Photo by Alicia Miller)
Maple Grove City Councilor Karen Jaeger, Maple Grove Mark Steffenson, Maple Grove Ambassador Taylor McGowan, and Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson attend the grand opening of Shake Shack in Maple Grove. (Photo by Alicia Miller)
With a countdown and drum roll, Shake Shack opened its doors in Maple Grove Monday, Dec. 6. The cold weather did not stop the restaurant employees, city officials and other dignitaries from gathering outside for an official ribbon cutting.
The fast-casual restaurant that serves hamburgers, fries and milkshakes, is located in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes at 12351 Elm Creek Boulevard, near the stoplight entrance.
Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said, “We have loved being in Minnesota since we opened Southdale and Mall of America. It’s been such a fun market for us. And today is particularly special.”
He said the restaurant originally started as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park. Its mission was to raise funds for the park. It then turned into a 400-square-foot shack in the park.
“We never thought we would have a second location, let alone a drive-thru,” Garutti said. “The Maple Grove drive-thru is the first-ever in the world drive-thru for Shake Shack. We are so excited.”
He added they will be learning about the drive-thru from the Maple Grove location. He said the restaurant will continue to “optimize and adapt as we roll out more of these formats next year.”
The Maple Grove Shack location will feature a split kitchen design with a separate kitchen for drive-thru guests. Shake Shack has always been made-to-order, and the Maple Grove Shack will continue to serve up all the classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes. Garutti added the food is high-quality.
To help mitigate long lines, the Shack team will take and receive payment for orders at multiple points along the journey, based on demand. Post opening, the Maple Grove location will also be offering contactless payment at order points for ease of convenience
The drive-thru features two lanes to order from with a digital menu board. Guests will be able to order directly in Shack and the drive-thru lanes, as well as have the option of pre-ordering ahead for pickup via the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com.
“This is a company built on hospitality and being there for the guest experience,” Garutti said. “We added new elements and a human connection. If you go through the drive-thru, you will see a beautiful experience. The whole thing is about putting the power into the hands of the guests.”
Shake Shack will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.