The annual Friends of the Angel Walk to Remember will be Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. This year’s event will be virtual, in order to minimize the number of people gathered together.
This is the 11th annual walk event. The walk was created to remember and honor loved ones. People are encouraged to walk wherever they choose with family and friends on this special day on their own time frame.
A short remembrance ceremony will start at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. There will be a reading of loved ones names by a few of the committee members at the Angel of Hope.
The Maple Grove Friends of the Angel group encourages participants to walk in memory of their loved ones while following local safety recommendations.
To learn more, visit friendsoftheangel.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.