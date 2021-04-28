The annual Friends of the Angel Walk to Remember will be Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. This year’s event will be virtual, in order to minimize the number of people gathered together.

This is the 11th annual walk event. The walk was created to remember and honor loved ones. People are encouraged to walk wherever they choose with family and friends on this special day on their own time frame.

A short remembrance ceremony will start at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. There will be a reading of loved ones names by a few of the committee members at the Angel of Hope.

The Maple Grove Friends of the Angel group encourages participants to walk in memory of their loved ones while following local safety recommendations.

To learn more, visit friendsoftheangel.org

