The unofficial results are in for the race for two seats on the Maple Grove City Council.
Voters were asked to elect two candidates to serve on the council. All precincts were reporting.
Those two candidates receiving the top votes were incumbents Kristy Barnett with 31.32% and Judy Hanson with 26.98%.
The other candidates received the following votes: Kristy Janigo (18.24%), Hawanya Hopson (9.17%), Shirlynn LaChapelle (8.04%), and Corinna Jayasuriya (5.81%).
