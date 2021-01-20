Maple Grove Transit adopted new policies related to ride reservations and scheduling and has added more service areas outside of Maple Grove.
My Ride patrons can schedule a ride “on demand” similar to Uber and Lyft. Ride scheduling can be made with at least 30 minutes’ notice and up to 24 hours’ notice. The service area outside the city of Maple Grove has also been expanded from three locations to a total 12 high demand places. These changes bolster the overall attractiveness and effectiveness of the MY RIDE program. These enhancements are also expected to be especially beneficial for workforce riders making first-mile/last-mile connections with regular route transit.
Following are the new ride reservation and scheduling policies includes ride reservations are required to use MY RIDE. Trips are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is recommended that riders use the Ecolane phone application or the online web portal to schedule trip requests as reservations can be made at any time of the day. Reservations are also available through the MY RIDE call center at 763-493-2200 from Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Secondly, standing orders are available for work or repeat medical trips. The locations and times must be identical for each standing order trip day. Standing orders cannot be rescheduled. If the trip needs to be altered, the standing order trip is canceled and a new request is placed. MY RIDE does not guarantee that a ride solution will be available, and certain documentation to verify the need for a standing order may be required.
The MY RIDE service area includes the city of Maple Grove boundaries plus service to or from the city of Osseo, Hennepin Technical College, North Hennepin Community College, and the Starlight Transit Station in Brooklyn Park. The following new locations have recently been added:
• Target campus (Brooklyn Park)
• Noble Park and Ride (Brooklyn Park)
• 63rd Avenue/County Road 81 Park and Ride (Brooklyn Park)
• Brooklyn Center Transit Center
• Robbinsdale Transit Center
• Crystal Shopping Center
• Station 73 Park and Ride (Plymouth)
• West Health campus (Plymouth)
Please note, either the trip origin or destination must include a location within the city of Maple Grove.
For MY RIDE questions or to schedule a ride, call 763-493-2200. For details about Maple Grove Transit, visit maplegrovetransit.org or contact the transit administrator at transit@maplegrovemn.gov or 763-494-6005.
