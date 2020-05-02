In response to COVID-19, Maple Grove Transit added a new service. MY RIDE customers can order groceries and household essentials online from a Maple Grove store that has online shopping and local pick-up. MY RIDE will pick the order up and deliver it.
Following are the service details:
• A fare is not collected for this service.
• Book same day or in advance just like a ride by calling 763-493-2200.
• The Ecolane app cannot be used to book these trips.
• Receive a delivery within 60 minutes of the scheduled pick-up time.
• Tell the store MY RIDE is picking up and provide the reservationist the order number, if provided, as proof of purchase.
• There is a four-bag limit.
• Pick-ups must be scheduled at a commercial location within the city of Maple Grove.
• Drivers will verify a photo ID at drop-off.
In addition, the MY RIDE service area has expanded to include two of the food shelves serving the northwest metro area — CROSS in Rogers and CEAP in Brooklyn Center. People can use MY RIDE to travel to these locations or have them pick up and deliver their food shelf groceries.
Find details at bit.ly/MyRideGroceryPickup If people have questions, contact 763-494-6005 or transit@maplegrovemn.gov
