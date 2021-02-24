Maple Grove Transit is offering free rides on the MY RIDE service to and from COVID-19 vaccinations provided it meets the following conditions:
• People must reserve a ride via the phone line at 763-493-2200. The offer is not available via the Ecolane app.
• One round trip for the first vaccination dosage and one round trip for the second vaccination dosage.
• The rides must be to and from State-approved vaccinations sites that are within the current MY RIDE service area.
• This offer is available from now through June 30.
Riders need to consult the Minnesota Department of Health at health.state.mn.us or 651-297-1304 regarding current vaccination eligibility and locations. All riders must wear a face mask. Most importantly, if someone is sick….do not use public transit.
If people have any questions, contact the Transit Administrator at: 763-494-6005 or transit@maplegrovemn.gov.
