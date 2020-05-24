The Maple Grove Transit Commission accepts year round nominations for its Distinguished Service Award. The awards are presented to the individuals who have significantly contributed to the successful day-to-day operations of the Maple Grove Transit System over the past year. Nominations are reviewed by the Transit Commission each January and awards are presented in the spring.
The in-person presentation of the annual Maple Grove Transit Distinguished Service Awards will not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The awards presentation would have been held at the May 26 Transit Commission meeting.
Maple Grove Transit Administrator Mike Opatz said, “It is unfortunate these dedicated professionals will not get the proper recognition this year, but it does not tarnish the reasons for them to be well deserving of the award. Their service and dedication is greatly appreciated. It is an honor to work among such professionals.”
The city of Maple Grove and Transit Commission are pleased to recognize the following individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service.
Midwest Paratransit Services presented to John Gruys, MY RIDE Driver (posthumously).
Metro Transit presented to: Lance Wallace, Street Supervisor; Michelle Jarvis, Street Customer Relations Specialist; Dana Reynolds, Driver; Arthur Tart, Driver; Carol Arthur, Driver; Jessica Kvanbeck, Driver; and Tammy Willis, Drive.
The Distinguished Service Awards were sent to the recipient’s supervisor for distribution.
