The city of Maple Grove will offer two more opportunities for residents to dispose of some household unused items. There will be a curbside pick up service Monday, Oct. 3. The City Clean Up Day will be Saturday, Oct. 8.

Some of the items that will be accepted include appliances, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal.

