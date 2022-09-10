The city of Maple Grove will offer two more opportunities for residents to dispose of some household unused items. There will be a curbside pick up service Monday, Oct. 3. The City Clean Up Day will be Saturday, Oct. 8.
Some of the items that will be accepted include appliances, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal.
Electronics will not be accepted during the clean up events. All electronics can be brought to the Hennepin County Recycling and Transfer Station at 8100 Jefferson Highway in Brooklyn Park. Call 612-348-3777 for specific items accepted.
Curbside Pick-Up
City crews will pick up items Monday, Oct. 3, from residents’ homes for a fee. The following is a list of items that can be picked up and costs:
• Dehumidifier, dishwasher, dryer, freezer, furnace, garbage disposal, humidifier, microwave, refrigerator, stove, trash compactor, washer, water heater — $22 each
• Air conditioners — $33
• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) without rims — $10 trip charge plus $2 per tire.
• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) with rims — $10 trip charge plus $5 per tire. Limit 10 tires total.
Only one trip charge applies per address.
Propane tanks and scrap metal are not part of the curbside pickup.
The residents will need to pay the fee required for each item that will be pick up by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Payments can be made at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, or by mail. Checks must be received by the 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 deadline. Make checks payable to City of Maple Grove and mail them to: City of Maple Grove, Attn: Curbside Pick-Up Service, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove, MN 55369.
Residents should not forget to include the address and listing of the items to be picked up.
Items for pick up should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Clean Up Day
The fall Clean Up Day will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maple Grove Public Works facility, 9030 Forestview Lane.
The following is a list of items that can be dropped off and costs:
• Dehumidifier, dishwasher, dryer, freezer, furnace, garbage disposal, humidifier, microwave, refrigerator, stove, trash compactor, washer, water heater — $11 each
• Air conditioners — $22
• Propane tanks — $20 for 15 and 20 lb. tanks and $5 for 1 lb. tanks
• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) without rims — No charge
• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) with rims — $5 per tire
• Scrap metal (swing sets, barbeque grills, bicycles, aluminum and steel window frames without glass, metal doors, metal gutters, etc.) — No charge
Other information
All gas, oil and non-metal items must be removed from items being disposed of as scrap metal.
Water softeners are not considered an appliance, which allows them to be disposed of in the regular trash.
For gas and ammonia appliances, call 651-454-9215 for a price quote.
The city retains the right to refuse any appliance deemed to be in such compacted or destroyed condition which prevents the proper removal of hazardous materials or refrigerants according to law.
These events are household waste only and business waste will not be accepted.
For more information contact the Public Works Facility at 763-494-6361.
