The Arbor Committee is hosting the Maple Grove Arbor Day festivities Saturday, May 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

There will be free educational activities including a U of M Raptor Center show at 1:30 p.m., Reptile and Amphibian Zoo at noon, games, arts and crafts, and construction kits.

There will be information provided on tree and garden advice, emerald ash borer, forest preservation and buckthorn.

Check out tote bags, sunflower seeds and pots, tree seedlings, tree medallions, and a register for a free tree drawing.

The Maple Grove wood carvers will be working and displaying their products. Take pictures with Smokey and Bear and Emerald the Ash Borer.

More information available at maplegrovemn.gov.

