Maple Grove to host annual State of the City Address

Mayor Mark Steffenson’s annual State of the City Address is an opportunity for attendees to hear of recent successes, continued progress, and exciting things to come in the city of Maple Grove. For the city, this event provides an important and special way to connect with our businesses, community leaders, and citizens.
The 2020 State of the City Address is set for Friday, Feb. 28, at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The morning event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a light breakfast. At 8 a.m. an engaging program recaps 2019 happenings and highlights what is ahead for 2020.
In addition, guests will hear a brief presentation on the “Elevate Futures” platform, a partnership with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce that assists businesses in addressing workforce development challenges.
The event is free, and registration is online only at MapleGroveStateofCity2020.Eventbrite.com
