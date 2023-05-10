The city of Maple Grove will offer two opportunities for residents to dispose of some household unused items. There will be curbside pick-up day Monday, May 15. The City Clean Up Day will be Saturday, May 20.

Some of the items that will be accepted include appliances, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments