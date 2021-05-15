The city of Maple Grove will offering an opportunity this spring for residents to dispose of some household unused items. The City Clean Up Day will be Saturday, May 22.
Some of the items that will be accepted include appliances, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal.
No electronics will be accepted at the clean up events. All electronics can be brought to the Hennepin County Recycling and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Highway in Brooklyn Park. Call 612-348-3777 for specific information on accepted items.
The following is information for each of the events.
CLEAN UP DAY
The Spring Clean Up Day will be Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Maple Grove Public Works facility, 9030 Forestview Lane.
The following is a list of items that can be dropped off and costs:
• Dehumidifier, dishwasher, dryer, freezer, furnace, garbage disposal, humidifier, microwave, refrigerator, stove, trash compactor, washer, water heater — $11 each
• Air conditioners — $22
• Propane tank — $20 for 20 lb. tanks and $5 for 1 lb. tanks.
• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) without rims — No charge.
• Tires (passenger car and light duty trucks) with rims — $5 per tire.
• Scrap metal (swing sets, barbeque grills, bicycles, aluminum and steel window frames without glass, metal doors, metal gutters, etc) — No charge.
Payment will be taken on site for these items on May 22.
OTHER INFORMATION
All gas, oil and non-metal items must be removed from items being disposed of as scrap metal.
Water softeners are not considered an appliance, which allows them to be disposed of in the regular trash. They are accepted at clean up event for the same fee as other large appliances.
For gas and ammonia appliances, call 651-454-9215 for a price quote.
The city/recycler retains the right to refuse any appliance deemed to be in such compacted or destroyed condition which prevents the proper removal of hazardous materials or refrigerants according to law.
These events are household waste only and business waste will not be accepted.
For more information contact the Public Works Facility at 763-494-6365.
