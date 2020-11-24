Maple Grove is putting a pause on its Parks and Recreation programs in response to Governor Tim Walz’s executive order running now to Friday, Dec. 18.

All youth and adult sports, athletics, fitness, skating and swimming lessons will be put on pause. If someone is currently enrolled in a program you will be contacted by a team member with further details

All parks and rec programs will resume on Dec. 19. Watch for more information on changes or further details on the city’s website maplegrovemn.gov.

The Maple Grove Community Center will also be closed to the general pubic now through Dec. 18. Select rentals and registered participants will be allowed in compliance with the executive order.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments