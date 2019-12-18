Maple Grove takes third at Perham Invite

The Maple Grove gymnastics team took third place at the Jackie White Invitational in Perham on Dec. 7.
Detroit Lakes edged Cambridge-Isanti 141.350-141.000 for first place. Melrose took third with 138.750 and Maple Grove was fourth with 138.700.
Top Maple Grove placers were:
Vault — third was Nadia Abid 9.500, eighth was Sasha Thompson 9.350, 20th was Brynn McClure 8.600.
Bars — third was Abid 9.250, eighth was Thompson 8.50, 22nd was Julie Leibig 7.5.
Beam — seventh was Lilian Bonstetter 9.150, 15th was Thompson 8.700, 21st was Abid 8.600.
Floor — second was Abid 9.650, fifth was Sasha Thompson 9.300, 29th was McClure 8.3.
All-around — third was Abid 37.000, fourth was Thompson 35.900.
The Crimson followed with a 137.70-124.325 win over Andover Dec. 11. Abid captured first places in vault, bars and the all-around, Thompson won the floor and Bonstetter took first on the beam.
