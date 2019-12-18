Maple Grove takes third at Perham Invite

Maple Grove gymnasts enjoy some Christmas ambience during the visit to Perham. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Gymnastics)

The Maple Grove gymnastics team took third place at the Jackie White Invitational in Perham on Dec. 7.

Detroit Lakes edged Cambridge-Isanti 141.350-141.000 for first place. Melrose took third with 138.750 and Maple Grove was fourth with 138.700.

Top Maple Grove placers were:

Vault — third was Nadia Abid 9.500, eighth was Sasha Thompson 9.350, 20th was Brynn McClure 8.600.

Bars — third was Abid 9.250, eighth was Thompson 8.50, 22nd was Julie Leibig 7.5.

Beam — seventh was Lilian Bonstetter 9.150, 15th was Thompson 8.700, 21st was Abid 8.600.

Floor — second was Abid 9.650, fifth was Sasha Thompson 9.300, 29th was McClure 8.3.

All-around — third was Abid 37.000, fourth was Thompson 35.900.

The Crimson followed with a 137.70-124.325 win over Andover Dec. 11. Abid captured first places in vault, bars and the all-around, Thompson won the floor and Bonstetter took first on the beam.

