The Crimson relay team of (from left to right) junior Gerrit Riekels, junior Logan Cyr, sophomore Thomas Botkin, and senior T.J. Palli, who finished first in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays in Duluth.
Maple Grove’s boys swim and dive team pictured at the Duluth Invitational Jan. 8. (Photos courtesy of Lori Fisher)
The Maple Grove Crimson Boys Swim and Dive team warmed things up in Duluth over the weekend, taking second place out of eight teams in the Duluth Invitational.
Along with the second-place finish as a team, the Crimson also had several impressive individual accomplishments. Junior Zach Johnson set a record for 11 dives by recording 391.9 points, surpassing the previous Maple Grove record set by Chris Larson in 1994 with 376 points.
Also Saturday, Jan. 8, junior Gerrit Riekels set a Duluth pool record for his 100-yard backstroke, notching a time of 54.64 seconds, defeating the previous pool record of 56.69.
Other first-place finishers include junior Logan Cyr in the 500-yard freestyle and senior T.J. Palli in the 100-yard breaststroke. Palli, Riekels, Cyr, and sophomore Thomas Botkin also finished first in the 200 and 400-yard yard freestyle relays.
Maple Grove has won both of its meets so far, against Blaine and Park Center, respectively, and this Thursday the team kicks off three home meets in a row, against Andover, Anoka, and Coon Rapids. All of the meets begin at 6 p.m. and are live-streamed on the team’s Youtube channel.
