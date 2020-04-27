Maple Grove Senior High School students Trenna Tafoya and Olivia Haik earned top national honors in the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Tafoya received a Gold Medal for her sculpture, “Avocado,” while Haik was awarded a Silver Medal for her photograph, “Butterfly Lighting.” Both students earned Gold Key awards for their work at the statewide Scholastic Art Awards competition earlier this year.
By earning national medals, Tafoya and Haik will join other winners at a recognition ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Held annually since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades 7-12, according to the organization’s website. The program is presented by Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. Notable alumni of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards include Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Ken Burns, Sylvia Plath, Lena Dunham and Zac Posen.
